Grandmother of Molly-Mae urges others to learn from her mistakes

Molly-Mae Wotherspoon’s grandmother has released a statement through her barrister after being sentenced to two years in jail for being in charge of the dog that attacked and killed Molly-Mae

Released by Micaila Williams, who presented Susan Aucott in court, it says: “Whatever the sentence of the court today, there can be no greater punishment than the loss of my precious, beautiful granddaughter and watching, and experiencing first hand, the deep impact her loss has had on my daughter and all of our family.

“There is no doubt in my mind that things could and should have been done differently and lessons have been learnt the hard way.

“But it is important for the memory of Molly-Mae that these lessons do not stop here.

“These lessons need to be learned far and wide. Every parent, every dog owner needs to take notice.

“Please do not let Molly-Mae’s death be in vain. Her death cannot be undone but let her beautiful face and her memory live on by serving as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that could be suffered if these lessons are not learned now.”