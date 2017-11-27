Gang break man's leg in Northampton town centre bar

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault in St Giles Street, Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 26, between 1.50am and 2.30am in Baroque when the victim was assaulted by a number of men inside, leading to "an open fracture to his leg."

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.