Four police officers assaulted after being called out to deal with fight in Northamptonshire hotel

Four Northamptonshire Police officers were injured after they were called out to deal with a fight at a hotel in Sywell.

Police were called to The Aviator Hotel at 7.50pm on Sunday night after reports of a fight at a private function.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said four officers were assaulted during the incident and one of them required medical treatment.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A Northants Police officer tweeted that an officer had been sent home after the incident.

Chief Constable Simon Edens tweeted that assaults on police officers would “never be acceptable.”.

He said: “Spoke to @NorthantsFCR about @NorthantsPolice officers who were assaulted on duty protecting our communities. This can never be acceptable.”