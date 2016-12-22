Fan from Northampton banned from football matches for three years

A man from Northampton has been banned from all football games in the UK from being abroad when England play away following public order offence at a Northampton Town game.

Gavin Mobley, 27, of Northampton, pleaded guilty and was convicted at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for committing the offence at the Northampton Town v Peterborough United match on Saturday, November 19 at Sixfields.

He was sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Wednesday 21 December, where he received a 12 month Community Order, including 100 hours unpaid work and costs of £85.

Mobley was also handed a three-year Football Banning Order, which will restrict his attendance at football matches in the United Kingdom as well as travel outside of the country when England are playing away.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store