Elderly man spat at as he walked through Northampton’s Market Square

A 73-year-old man was spat at as he walked through Northampton town centre.

The man was walking in the Market Square at about 3pm on Monday, September 5, with his 25-year-old son, when the offender walked passed him and spat in his face. The victim’s son was then allegedly assaulted by the offender before they were separated and father and son walked to the Mayorhold car park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said a further altercation between the offender and the 73-year-old took place in the car park, resulting in the offender allegedly grabbing the victim around the throat.

The same offender is also alleged to have assaulted the 73-year-old during an incident in the Mayorhold car park on Friday, September 9 at about 4pm. During this incident the victim was punched and slapped to the face.

The offender is described as an Eastern European man, slightly tanned, with short dark coloured hair and about 5ft 6ins tall. He was of muscular build and was wearing a blue t-shirt on Monday and a red and white t-shirt on Friday.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or who may have any information regarding them.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.