Do you know this Corby man? He’s wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information to help trace a Corby man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Sean Michael McCulloch, 26, is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for theft.
He has failed to attend probation appointments and officers are urging anyone with any information about McCulloch’s whereabouts to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.