Dangerous rider who ‘blinded’ woman in one eye after smashing window with hammer jailed

A dangerous driver who caused permanent damage to a woman’s eye after he smashed a passenger window with a hammer has been given a six-year jail sentence.

Ross Gallagher, aged 30, of Bonnington Walk, Corby, appeared at Northampton Crown Court after he carried out a series of offences during a two-day period at the end of February,

The court heard Gallagher, who was riding a motorbike, chased a car along a number of roads in Northamptonshire in a style of driving that Recorder Jacob Hallam described as “well below the acceptable standard”.

Recorder Hallam said Gallagher used his motorcyle as a weapon in a “deliberate, calculated attack” to cause damage to a car as revenge after he believed there had been an attempt to steal his motorbike.

Recorder Hallam said: “Whether there was an attempt to steal your bike or not, what you did was wholly and utterly unreasonable, inappropriate and unlawful.”

The following day, Gallagher went to address in Northamptonshire and began attacking another vehicle with a man and a woman inside.

Using a hammer, Gallagher smashed the passenger window, which resulted in a serious injury to the woman’s eye.

The court heard the woman has now been left “partially blind or totally blind” in one eye.

Recorder Hallam said: “She must have been screaming in agony but, rather than realising the enormity for the effect your actions had, you walked round to the other side of the car and began smashing the drivers’ side window.”

The court heard Gallagher then caused an injury to the man’s hand after he smashed the window with the hammer.

Gallagher was sentenced to one year in jail for dangerous driving, three months for criminal damage and five years for the two assaults. He was also sentenced to nine months in jail for carrying an offensive weapon.

The sentences for the assaults and damage driving will be served concurrently, making a total of six years. He was also disqualified from driving for five years.