Dangerous driver from Northampton who crashed into car during police pursuit given suspended jail sentence

A dangerous driver from Northampton who crashed into a stationary car during an attempt to evade police has avoided a jail sentence.

Luke Neil, aged 21, drive “erratically” along the A45 near Earls Barton after a police car put on its sirens and lights in a bid to get him to pull over.

Northampton Crown Court heard Neil was driving a Ford Focus at high speeds and narrowly avoided collided with the police vehicle.

The pursuit ended in Higham Ferrers after Neil drove into a stationary car containing a retired woman and collided with a roadside barrier.

He ran away from the scene but was tracked by a police dog.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and no insurance.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced Neil to four months in prison, suspended for a year. He must also complete 100 hours unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation order. He has been disqualified from driving for a year.