CCTV images released after passenger assaulted bus driver in Northampton

CCTV images have been released after a bus driver was attacked in Northampton.

The driver was assaulted as he stopped the number 8 bus at Weston Favell shopping centre on the afternoon of Thursday June 23 – Northamptonshire Police released the images today, September 16.

Between 1.15pm and 2.30pm, a man travelling on the bus with a young child got into a verbal altercation with the driver as he was getting off the bus. He then struck the driver in the face.

The offender is described as being in his 20s, about 5ft 7in with a slim build and short, dark hair, olive skin and a red and black tattoo. He was wearing a black tee shirt and possibly three-quarter length shorts.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anybody who recognises the man in the pictured or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.