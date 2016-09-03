91-year-old Northants man who sexually abused young girl sentenced to seven years in jail

A 91-year-old man has been given an eight-year jail sentence after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Aldo Tartaglia, of Orchard Crescent, Kettering, appeared at Northampton Crown Court after he was found guilty by a jury of a serious of charges of indecent assault relating to a young girl.

The court heard the offence happened more than 40 years ago.

His honour Judge Timothy Smith sentenced Tartaglia to a total of seven years in custody plus an extra one year on licence. He will have to serve at least half of his prison term before he is considered for parole.