Cransley care home rated outstanding

A care home in Cransley for people with learning disabilities and autism has been rated outstanding by inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission carried out its inspection at the home, Alderwood LLA Limited, in March.

The service provides accommodation and personal care for up to six people with a learning disability and autistic spectrum disorder.

There were six people using the service when CQC inspected.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Alderwood was rated Outstanding overall, Outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led and Good for being safe and effective.

CQC regionsal head of inspection for adult social care Rob Assall-Marsden said: “Our inspection team were really impressed by the level of care and support offered at Alderwood and we found people’s experiences of care were overwhelmingly positive.

“People using the service told us they were looked after by caring staff who were understanding and compassionate and said felt they mattered.

“They, and their relatives, said they felt part of an extended family.

“Staff worked proactively to help people make choices and decisions about their care and lifestyle, to be as independent as possible, to find work and learn new skills.

“Staff knew each person as an individual and what mattered to them.

“They intuitively explored alternative ways of communicating with those who were non-verbal, to enable them to be involved in their own care planning.

“We found clear evidence that care and support was planned with people.

“The registered manager had a clear vision for the service and wanted it to be influenced by the needs of people it supported, not financially driven.

“Visions and values were cascaded to staff who attended regular meetings, where there were opportunities to share ideas and exchange information about areas for improvement.

“Ideas for change were welcomed and used to drive improvements.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding.”

A full report of the inspection can be found http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-2789728729.