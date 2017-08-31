Crackdown leads to fall in anti-social behaviour in Irthlingborough

A crackdown on anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Irthlingborough has resulted in a 30 per cent fall in incidents.

The rise in youth-related issues in Irtlingborough led to numerous organisations teaming up to try and tackle it.

And figures in a report due to be discussed by East Northants Council’s scrutiny committee on September 6 says there has been a 30 per cent reduction in youth-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage in targeted areas.

The report compares figures for July 2015 to June 2016 with July 2016 to July 2017.

It says: “It is not unexpected for ASB to increase in the summer months due to longer daylight hours and school holidays.

“However, March 2016 saw a dramatic increase in incidents across both wards in Irthlingborough.

“Since March, reports of ASB have reduced significantly and comparing quarter one 17/18 data with quarter four 16/17 reports have decreased by 30 per cent.

“This is due to interventions from the police, Groundwork JAM Team and the Arson Task Force with Operation Rebuild which have all made a positive impact on the town.”

Operation Rebuild is being led by the Arson Task Force and was started as a result of an increase in secondary fires such as wheelie bins and discarded rubbish, particularly in Irthlingborough.

It is a partnership operation involving the fire service, police, East Northants Council, housing providers and Groundwork to promote fire and community safety.

Shaun Johnson of the Arson Task Force said: “Since the launch of Operation Rebuild in June we’ve carried out a range of community engagement and education activities in Irthlingborough.

“The Arson Task Force and community safety partners the Voice youth engagement service and the JAM team have been working with young people in the area over the summer to get key fire safety messages across.

“The simple measures we’ve put in place have shown a massive reduction in fire setting which is great to see, especially through the summer period when there’s traditionally an increase.

“We’ll continue pushing these messages over the coming months and into 2018 to educate people around the dangers of fire and tying the fire service up with malicious fires.”

Forthcoming Operation Rebuild activities include a pumpkin competition for pupils at primary and secondary schools, a pre-Halloween and Bonfire Night community safety event and a performance of the educational drama ‘Last Orders’ at Huxlow School.

