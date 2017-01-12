Cover needed as KGH’s acting chief executive announces she’s leaving

Hospital bosses are working on arrangements for when the acting chief executive leaves in March.

Clare Culpin has been acting chief executive for Kettering General Hospital while its chief executive David Sissling has been on sick leave.

KGH's chief executive David Sissling remains on sick leave

But following her announcement to leave in two months’ time, she is working with hospital bosses to finalise plans for the ‘interim arrangements.’

The hospital’s acting chief executive Clare Culpin said: “Last week I announced to the trust that I will be leaving the organisation in March to take up post as managing director of Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“I am working with the executive team and trust chairman to finalise plans for the interim arrangements before I go.”

Clare has held a number of roles over the last four-and-a-half years at KGH as director of nursing and quality, director of strategy and corporate governance, deputy chief executive and most recently acting chief executive.

She has spearheaded a number of key initiatives at the trust, including the trust’s ‘I will’ programme to improve patient safety, the introduction of the pioneering Academy of Geratology Excellence (AGE) programme, to improve care for older people, and developing the trust’s strategic and sustainability/transformation plan.

Clare said she has very much enjoyed working with the hospital’s hard-working and committed staff.

She said: “During my time here the trust has set itself a clearly defined future direction and has plans in place for strong partnerships with other health and social care providers and to address its operational challenges.

“I am very glad to have been able to contribute to this work.”

