Court appearance for Wellingborough man suspected of burglary

A suspected burglar arrested after an offence on the Redwell estate in Wellingborough has been remanded in custody.

Homeless Brian Plumb, 41, appeared before magistrates yesterday charged with five counts of burglary, including offences alleged to have taken place in Kettering and Northampton. Magistrates sent him to custody to await his next hearing.

Plumb was arrested following the Wellingborough burglary on Tuesday.

BHe was remanded into custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 28.