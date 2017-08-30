Couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary at Kettering care home

A Kettering couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with residents, family and staff at a Kettering care home.

Pauline and Murray Freeman, both 92, celebrated in style with a party at Thorndale care home, where they are both residents.

The couple met in their early 20s at a party after Murray had recently returned from the Marines.

Murray and Pauline, who was working in a shoe factory, remained in touch and later became a couple, marrying at the age of 22 in August 1947.

Pauline and Murray moved into Thorndale, which is run by Shaw healthcare, in April this year.

They immediately settled in, making friends with other residents and members of staff.

They received cards, flowers and good wishes and staff at Thorndale surprised them with a cake for their anniversary.

Teresa Taylor, care home manager for Thorndale said: “I would like to congratulate Pauline and Murray on all their many wonderful years together.

“It is always such a pleasure to share milestones like these with our residents, and we look forward to celebrating their next anniversary.”

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage was, Pauline said: “Make sure you love the person.”

While Murray’s advice was: “Behave and don’t argue with your wife, or you will get a clip around the ear.”

