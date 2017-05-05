COUNTY ELECTIONS: Wellingborough area

The first of the Wellingborough area seats have been declared.

Conservative candidate Graham Lawman has held the Croyland & Swanspool ward.

The Tories have also made a gain in the Brickhill & Queensway ward, with Jonathan Ekins elected.

The Finedon ward remains in Conservative hands, with Gill Mercer elected.

Graham Lawman, winner of Croyland and Swanspool, said: ”I am very happy because I was very nervous.

“The main thing is to support the residents and to help the community here.

“There are several responsibilities but hopefully I will be able to continue with them and continue to help them.”

Jonathan Ekins, winner of Brickhill and Queensway, said: “What can I say, I am really pleased.

“It’s good that I can use my role on Wellingborough Council in conjunction with this one.

“I want to make improvements to infrastructure, social care and schools.

“I just want to improve Wellingborough for the better.”

