COUNTY ELECTIONS: Kettering area

Counting is under way in the county council elections.

Some of the candidates have been speaking ahead of the first results.

Bill Parker (Con, Clover Hill, Kett): “I’m always nervous before a count because you can never be 100 per cent.

“But from votes I’ve seen from other councils today I’m feeling confident.”

Samuel Nicholls (Lab, Burton/Broughton) said: “We had a by-election last night so we have a strong understanding of how the voting will go.

“I hope we see an increase in our vote share.”

Sam Watts (UKIP, Burton/Broughton): “I am feeling fine, we had a by-election last night and I am actually quite happy with my vote share.

“We beat Labour and we beat Lib Dems yesterday so we have a bit of hope.

“I am optimistic that we will have one or two [seats] but that is a deep optimism.”

Scott Edwards (Kett, Con, Wicksteed): “I think going on results elsewhere I will win and I’m confident I will.

“Maggie Don is a very good local councillor and I have a lot of respect for her and we are both very well-known so I think it will be between us two.”

