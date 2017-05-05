COUNTY ELECTIONS: East Northants area

The first results from East Northants are coming through.

The Conservatives have held Irthlingborough, Higham Ferrers and Oundle.

Council leader Heather Smith has held Oundle, while Glenn Harwood wins in Higham.

Heather Smith said: “It feels euphoric to win. All news has been incredibly good news all morning.

“A lot of candidates worked incredibly hard they deserve to do well.

“There are 57 seats in the county, let’s try and go for 40, that’s my little target really.”

Irthlingborough winner Sylvia Hughes said: “I’m relieved, it’s been a lot of hard work.

“But with anything in life if you put the work in and get the result it’s great.

“I think a particular focus on health and social care should be made.

“The integration of health work and social care is something the county council can do.”

