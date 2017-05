The first result for the Corby area is in.

The Conservatives have held Corby Rural, with Sandra Naden-Horley elected.

And Labour have retained Corby West with Julie Brookfield re-elected.

She said: “I just want to thank everyone who voted for me and for the affirmation in the belief of the Labour Party in Corby.

“I want to thank my team and I am really grateful for their work.

“I want to continue to work to improve children’s services and invest in schools and children’s centres.”

Results live