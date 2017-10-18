County college teams up with RFU to keep teenagers in the game

A county college which has campuses in Kettering, Corby, and Wellingborough is partnering with the RFU to help drive the development of rugby.

The RFU is providing funding to Tresham College in a bid to ensure that players aged 16 to 19 continue playing the game in their adult years.

Dan Burns, head of faculty at Tresham Academy Sport said: “Being selected is an honour for Tresham and allows us to support the growth of rugby and the continued development of our students. Tresham is committed to providing rugby opportunities to students alongside their studies. The ethos of rugby can support our students in achieving their sporting, academic and career goals.

“Tresham Rugby Academy, in partnership with Northampton Saints, provides students with the opportunity to access regular expert coaching and training as well as competition, as part of a balanced timetable that complements their studies. As an RFU Focus College, Tresham will provide students with the opportunity to continue playing and enjoying rugby and allow this to form a key part of their college experience.”

Mark Saltmarsh, RFU Head of Education Development, said: “This is a key pillar of the future of our work in the education sector. We will work in partnership with Tresham with the aim of ensuring that more of those in the key 16 to 19 year old age band want to continue playing rugby into their adult years. The prospect of achieving our joint goal of keeping more young players on their rugby journey is a really exciting one.”