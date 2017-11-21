Councils unite against planned huge logistics park near Isham

Councils from across the north of the county have outlined their fears over plans for a 200,000 sq m logistics park near Isham.

A decision on the plans - which could create 2,800 jobs - could be made by December 22 this year.

But Isham Parish Council, Burton Latimer Town Council and Pytchley Parish Council have raised concerns over the impact it could have on local traffic.

All say that the sought-after Isham bypass should be built before the construction of the warehouses.

In their consultation response, Isham Parish Council said: “Plainly this development has a direct and extensive impact upon the amount of traffic upon the A509 both in use by the projected workforce, visitors and lorries to the development not only during its use but also during its construction.

“Therefore it should make substantial contribution towards the cost of providing the Isham bypass.”

Burton Latimer Town Council’s objection said: “The town council considers that the development of the site should not happen until the Isham bypass has been constructed and the road layout on Junction 9 be subjected to traffic engineering to improve the safety and flow of vehicles using the junction.”

Pytchley Parish Council said: “Pytchley in general and Isham Road in particular suffer serious traffic problems.

“These are compounded by the congestion of the A509 through Isham and as a result traffic diverts down Isham Road in Pytchley.

“This problem can only get worse to an unacceptable level if measures are not taken.”

Wellingborough Council also raised strong concerns over the impact the development could have on Isham.

If approved, the park could be the size of the neighbouring Morrisons and Weetabix sites combined.

The construction of the Isham bypass has been planned by Northamptonshire County Council for years, but funding has never been found to begin work.

A traffic count by residents last year saw that traffic passing through Isham had increased by four per cent year-on-year.