Councillors call for action on ‘death trap’ Weldon road

Councillors in Weldon are calling for “urgent and lifesaving action” to tackle speeding on a major road running through the village.

Local councillors Rob McKellar, Bridget Watts and Kevin Watt are working with Conservative county council candidate Sandra Naden-Horley to lobby for traffic-calming measures in Weldon’s Stamford Road and High Street, where a pensioner was airlifted to hospital following a collision two years ago.

In the two years since the collision the Conservatives have undertaken an evidence-gathering campaign and say that their findings show a “clear and compelling need” for traffic through the village to be slowed.

Among the group’s research was a door-to-door ‘speed survey’ in which residents were asked their views, speed monitoring ‘twin wires’ to collect data, and the erection of a temporary speed recording sign.

Leader of the Corby Conservatives Cllr McKellar said: “Virtually every local resident we have spoken to as part of our door-knocking campaign has cited Stamford Road as a major issue.

“The speed recording systems that we have put in place have even recorded some vehicles doing more than 60mph despite Stamford Road being a 30mph zone.

“There has never been a more compelling case for traffic-calming measures.

“We have held discussions with the highways authority and with the parish council, and our local MP Tom Pursglove has raised the matter with the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport.

“We have built a strong case for action to be taken and we are determined to see some positive results very soon.”

County council candidate Sandra Naden-Horley, who will stand for election in May, said: “Weldon is used by motorists as a rat-run in the morning and evening rush hours.

“Rather than using the bypass they come hurtling through Weldon at some very high speeds.

“The residents of the village feel that if something isn’t done to alleviate the situation there could be a fatal accident.

“This comes from personal experience crossing the road outside the shop.”

In addition to the Stamford Road campaign, the group are exploring options for Church Road, Oundle Road and Kettering Road in Weldon which also scored highly on their speed survey.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We have been in liaison with people in Weldon about their concerns and have met with them as well as parish and borough councillors to explore what can be done and what funding might be available for any measures.”