Councillor who was in charge of upkeep of Northamptonshire's roads gets British Empire Medal

A councillor who was Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet member for highways for three years has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Tory Michael Clarke, who is responsible for Hackleton and Grange Park, was first elected in 2009 and was promoted to the highways role in 2013.

However, incoming leader Heather Smith reshuffled her cabinet in May, leaving Councillor Clarke without a post.

He has also been on a handful of scrutiny committees and the police and crime panel.

his brief BEM citation, published this evening, says he was honoured "for political service", which may also refer to his time as chair of the Northampton South Conservative Association - a position in which Councillor Clarke helped former MP Brian Binley to election victory.

Councillor Clarke, of Denton, said: "I got the letter about five or six weeks ago. I feel in equal measure stunned and honoured.

"It has been tough for my wife, the time commitment that my highways work needed meant I was always going to meetings."