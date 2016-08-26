Council to discuss plans for more than 100 new places at primary school in Wollaston

Northamptonshire County Council’s Cabinet will next month discuss plans to add an additional 105 new places at Wollaston Community Primary School.

Councillors will be asked to approve an expansion to the school to increase the number of pupils from 45 to 60 per year group, taking the total capacity from 315 to 420 places.

To accommodate the increased pupil numbers, there will be a two-storey extension to the school building to provide three new classrooms for the additional children, plus an outdoor covered play area, subject to separate consultation associated with the planning process.

The building work will cost about £1.2m and will be funded through a Department for Education Basic Need grant.

County council cabinet member for children’s services and education Cllr Matthew Golby said: “Wollaston is a popular school and is expected to be at or over capacity in all its year groups in September.

“We work hard to meet the growing demand for school places in Northamptonshire and by creating these additional places in Wollaston, we can provide capacity for more children to attend their local school.”

The increased pupil numbers would come into effect in September 2018.

The Cabinet will meet to discuss the proposal on Tuesday, September 6.