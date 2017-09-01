Council shows its support for youngsters taking part in NCS scheme in Wellingborough

Youngsters have been using their summer holidays to learn new skills and give something back to the community.

The National Citizen Service (NCS) is designed to help young people aged 16 and 17 develop skills for work and life while making a positive impact in their community.

Cllrs Morrall, Griffiths and Lawman listening to the youngsters

Dozens of youngsters have been involved in the scheme in Wellingborough this year, and they have been supported by members of Wellingborough Council.

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Paul Bell and his wife Carol met a group of youngsters taking part in the scheme.

Other councillors, including council leader Martin Griffiths, have taken part in question and answer sessions with the teenagers.

Cllrs Graham Lawman and Peter Morall joined the leader for a Dragon’s Den style session with an NCS group at WACA.

The Dragons Den-style session at WACA

They were asking the young people questions to assess the feasibility of their projects and how they will have a lasting social impact on the community.

Councillors have also had the opportunity to go out and see the youngsters getting involved in social action projects across the town, including youngsters working on a makeover for the garden at Westlands Care Home in Wellingborough.