Council proud of Rushden’s town centre but keen to keep making improvements

Councillors are proud of the improvements already made to the town centre and say they have more in the pipeline.

The Northants Telegraph recently reported that Rushden has the ‘healthiest’ town centre in the north of the county, according to a leading retail advisor’s latest rankings.

BEFORE: The barrier near Asda in Rushden (May this year)

Harper Dennis Hobbs’ (HDH) vitality report ranked retail centres based on the proportion of upmarket shops, value-led shops, unit vacancy rates and ‘undesirable’ shops, such as pawnbrokers and money lenders.

Of the 1,000 UK centres in the list, Rushden was the highest from the north of the county at 385.

The ranking has been welcomed by Rushden Town Council, which has been making improvements to the high street and plans to do more in the future.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Rushden Town Council are delighted to hear the latest results from the recent Harper Dennis Hobbs town centre vitality report, Rushden scored 385 out of 1,000 towns.

AFTER: The new barrier and flowers near Asda (July this year)

“The town council work hard to look after the town and value its high street which they see as the heart of the community.

“The council have recently demonstrated their commitment to the high street through a high street improvement programme consisting of a deep clean of the pavements/shop fronts, refurbishment of street furniture, replacement of litter bins and the installation of colourful floral containers.

“Further works coming soon include new informative display boards, seasonal floral themes and regular interesting events that the whole community can enjoy.

“The council have also been busy producing a new Rushden Town Guide booklet and an interesting heritage trail pinpointing historical points of interest in and around the town.

One of the floral cascades in Skinners Hill, Rushden

“Both booklets can be obtained from various outlets in the town or downloaded at www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.”

One area the town council feels is important for Rushden and its offering to shoppers is free parking available at the district council owned car parks throughout the town.

There is also support for local businesses, with the town council continuing to assist businesses through a shop front grants scheme, which is open to all businesses that need help with the refurbishment of shop fronts up to a maximum of £500.

For more details, go to www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk or contact the town clerk for an application form.

And the town’s improvements to finding your way around, including the new greenway signage, are another way of promoting what Rushden has to offer.