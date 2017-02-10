Council leader welcomes latest amendments to Rushden Lakes scheme

A council leader has welcomed the unanimous approval of revised plans for the second phase of Rushden Lakes.

The Northants Telegraph reported on Wednesday night that councillors had unanimously approved plans for an amended application for the site, increasing the number of cinema screens from 12 to 14, number of restaurants from 15 to 18, three more retail units and an indoor trampoline facility and climbing wall.

Councillors also approved an extra 461 parking spaces.

Following the decision, leader of East Northants Council Cllr Steven North said: “I welcome the decision of the planning management committee as these revisions will provide an even better offer at Rushden Lakes, including an extra 1,200 jobs which is great news.

“We’re very excited to see the site unfolding and can’t wait to have the park open and enjoyed by all.”

Following the approval and owing to the scale of the proposed development, the matter will be referred to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, to consider whether to ‘call in’ the application.