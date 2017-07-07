Council leader welcomes decision on second phase of Rushden Lakes

The leader of East Northants Council has welcomed the news that the decision on the second phase of Rushden Lakes will not be called in.

Works on the 14-screen cinema, indoor trampoline, climbing facilities and 461 extra parking spaces are set to start at Rushden Lakes following the announcements that the Secretary of State will not be calling in the planning decision made by East Northamptonshire Council and the imminent signing of the Section 106 agreement that will support the provision of local services and infrastructure.

Rushden Lakes

Under planning rules, the application approved by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) was referred to the Secretary of State, Sajid Javid, on April 4 this year.

A decision was delayed by the General Election and this week, ENC received confirmation that Mr Javid would not call in the decision to approve the application, that “having had regard to this [call-in] policy, not to call in the application.

“He is content that the application should be determined by the local planning authority.”

This week also sees the Section 106 agreement progress with plans for it to be signed by the end of July.

Section 106 sets out the developer’s contributions towards the costs of community and social infrastructure, the need for which arise as a result of a new development taking place.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is great news for the Rushden Lakes site.

“We now have the go-ahead for the application approved by councillors that will see the cinema, 18 more restaurants, indoor trampoline and climbing facilities, eight more retail units and 461 more parking spaces which brings the total of car park spaces to 1,889.

“We’re also on course to get the Section 06 agreement approved by all parties and this, along with the phase two developments, will only add to the leisure and employment opportunities that Rushden Lakes will bring to the town and the wider area.

“These are exciting times for East Northamptonshire and we’re really looking forward to the opening of Rushden Lakes and all the opportunities it will bring our residents, businesses and visitors.”

The first shops are due to open at Rushden Lakes at the end of July, including M&S and White Stuff both opening on July 28.