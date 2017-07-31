Council leader hails opening of Rushden Lakes as momentous occasion for the area

The leader of East Northants Council says Rushden Lakes is the ‘retail, dining and leisure experience that the people of this district deserve.’

M&S, Primark, New Look and H&M were among the first shops to open at the development just off the A45 at Rushden on Friday (July 28).

Rushden Lakes

Thousands of people went along on Friday as well as over the weekend to take a look around the eagerly anticipated scheme.

East Northamptonshire Council leader Steven North said: “Rushden Lakes is the retail, dining and leisure experience that the people of this district deserve.

“It has taken many years of hard work by many people but the day has arrived.

“We’re very excited to see people enjoying this unique site be it shopping, eating out or enjoying a walk around the lake.

“Rushden Lakes offers it all.

“The positive impact of this development will be enjoyed for many years.

“The regenerated site, new jobs, wonderful retail offer, unique leisure opportunities and green connections with Rushden town and the surrounding area mean that East Northamptonshire has much to be proud of today.”

Works on phase two of the development, which includes a 14 screen cinema, indoor trampoline, climbing facilities, 18 more restaurants, eight more retailers and 461 extra parking spaces, will start soon.