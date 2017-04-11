Council issues reminder of Easter hours for Corby pool, shop, sports centre and bin dates

Corby Council’s One Stop Shop will be closed on Friday (April 14) and Monday (April 17) this Easter weekend.

Corby East Midlands International Pool will be open from 9am to 5pm from Friday to Monday.

Lodge Park Sports Centre will be closed on Friday (April 14) and Monday (April 17) but will remain open as usual on Saturday (April 15) and Sunday (April 16).

All normal hours will resume on Tuesday, April 18.

Bins scheduled to be collected this Friday (April 14) will be collected as normal.

Anyone who normally has their bin collected between Monday (April 17) and Friday (April 21) will have their bin collected one day later than usual.