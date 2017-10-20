Council grant helps with new look for Rushden cafe

A cafe has been given a new look with the help of a scheme aimed at improving shop fronts in the town.

Rushden Town Council awarded a grant to the Blue Corner Café for the improvement works they have carried out to the front of their premises in Rushden High Street.

The cafe in Rushden High Street

The money was awarded through a scheme set up by the council to help shopkeepers who want to make improvements to their shop fronts.

Businesses can apply for a maximum of £500 and any monies awarded must be match funded by the applicant.

Applicants have certain criteria to fill, including any necessary planning permission must be granted before any monies are released by the town council, and shopkeepers are encouraged to follow East Northants Council’s shop front design document.

The council hopes that the scheme will encourage business owners to think about how excellent shop front design can enhance the appearance of a place and play a role in regeneration, while poor design can have a detrimental impact.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Rushden Town Council is keen to promote quality design within the town and is very supportive of all our businesses.”

Anyone who would like more information about the shop front grants scheme can call 01933 316216 or send an email to info@rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.