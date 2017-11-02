Council decision on expansion of Raunds business park will not be challenged

Campaigners fighting to stop the expansion of a Raunds business park have been told there will not be a judicial review on the decision to approve it.

East Northamptonshire Council has welcomed the news that a judicial review of its decision to grant planning permission on March 29 for the expansion of the Howdens site at Warth Park has not been given permission to proceed.

The decision to approve the extension of Warth Park will not be challenged

Applying for a judicial review of the council’s decision, the claimant argued that the members of the planning committee had been misled as to the weight which could be applied to an emerging Neighbourhood Plan Policy.

Refusing the application at an oral renewal hearing, the High Court judge stated that she did not accept the claimant’s submission that members were misled and that the claimant’s case was unarguable.

She further commented that the officer report was impeccable.

The claimant has the right, with seven days of the decision made on Tuesday (October 31), to apply to the Court of Appeal.

Council leader Steven North welcomed the decision and noted that it ‘vindicates the conduct and approach of the members of the council’s planning management committee and officers, in reaching the decision on the Warth Park planning application.’

The council will continue to seek to recover any costs it can in relation to its defence of its decision.