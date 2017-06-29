Council buys key site in Rushden town centre to generate extra income

East Northamptonshire Council has bought a key strategic site in Rushden as part of its bid to generate income in the face of further Government funding cuts.

The purchase of the town centre site, occupied by the retailers Wilko and Iceland, is part of the council’s new Enterprising East Northants initiative, which is aimed at driving economic growth across the district.

The council is also putting in place a more commercial approach to the way in which it does business to help generate income to address reducing financial support from the Government.

Council leader Steven North said: “This is a win-win situation; not only are we reducing the burden on local council taxpayers by securing ongoing rental income, but we’re now well-placed, as landowners, to lead and drive forward projects that will reinvigorate Rushden town centre to ensure that we maximise the opportunities presented by the Rushden Lakes Scheme.

“I’m very keen to ensure that we play a leading role in shaping the future prospects of the district and critical to this will be new ways of working.”