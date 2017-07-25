Council agrees masterplan vision for Rushden East development

The vision for a new sustainable urban extension that will provide housing and employment within high quality and well-connected environments has been approved by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC).

Councillors endorsed the broad masterplanning vision and objectives that will help create ‘new and distinctive neighbourhoods that will offer a high quality of life for all.’

Located to the east of Rushden and Higham Ferrers, beyond the A6 Liberty Way, the Rushden East sustainable urban extension forms part of the council’s planning strategy and is included in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy (JCS), which was adopted in July 2016.

It is hoped the sustainable urban extension will enhance the image of Rushden and Higham Ferrers and will be well-connected to and integrated with both towns.

It will contain about 2,500 new homes along with new employment, social and community facilities, and a landscape setting that enhances biodiversity.

The purpose of the development is to achieve sustainable development to meet rising population pressure which also helps to protect rural areas from over-development.

Steven North, leader of ENC, said: “The eastern expansion of Rushden will build upon the existing strong sense of local community, and will help form a distinctive place, whilst ensuring that it appropriately integrates and connects with the existing towns of Rushden and Higham Ferrers.

“Rushden East will be a mixed-use development which offers a good balance of jobs, homes and local facilities that can be accessed by all.

“Good transport links, connections with Rushden and Higham along with high quality green space and infrastructure will make this a very desirable place to live, work and play.”

Rushden East will provide affordable and starter homes, homes for older people, larger executive homes, and opportunities for custom and self-build homes in an area where demand is high.

Councillors, officers and developers are working on a masterplan which will go out for consultation where the local community and stakeholders will have the chance to comment.

The masterplan will describe how the new development will look and provide a structured approach to creating a clear and consistent framework for development.

The development is likely to be completed in the early 2030s and is currently being promoted by a development consortium which includes the Duchy of Lancaster, Barratts and Taylor Wimpey.