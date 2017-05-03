Could you be Kettering’s next top model?

A bid to find the next modelling star will be launched in Kettering this weekend.

Modelsearch will host a ‘scouting’ day at the Newlands Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 6) from 11am to 4pm.

Shoppers will be invited to speak to the team and have a digital photograph of them taken.

There are four age categories, with male and female winners from each category.

The categories are: four to six years, seven to 10 years, 11 to 15 years and 16 and over.

The ‘best’ entries will then be selected, with those chosen invited to a casting session to be held.

At the casting the best male and female models in the four age groups are selected by a team of judges to be the category winners and to participate in a professional fashion photoshoot scheduled to take place in the centre in Autumn 2017.

Afer this fashion shoot the pictures are reviewed and one overall Modelsearch winner is selected from the eight category winners.

The overall winner will then be invited to attend a fashion Shoot in London in the spring of 2018.

Previous winners have gone on to earn professional agency work with one becoming Miss England.