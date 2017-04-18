Could you be a friend of Wellingborough’s Castle theatre?

People are being invited to become a friend of Wellingborough’s Castle theatre.

The Castle Theatre Friends are looking for new members to join their group, which supports and promotes the activities of the theatre through social and fundraising events.

Members take part in activities including quiz nights, coffee mornings and leaflet drops.

There is also a management committee and friends would particularly like to hear from anyone interested in helping to run the group.

The friends group meets at the Castle between 10am and midday on the first Saturday of every month for a coffee and catch-up.

The next meeting will take place on May 6 at Franks Hamburger House within the Castle site and is also the annual meeting so it will be a good chance to find out more about the work of the group.

This 200-strong charitable group is completely independent of both Wellingborough Council and the Castle management company.

Membership is £5 for 12 months and all members are entitled to 10 per cent off at Frank’s Hamburger House located at the theatre.

Anyone interested in finding out more can either email castletheatrefriends@hotmail.com or contact the group via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/saveourtheatre/