Costa reveals plans for new cafe in Thrapston

Costa could soon be opening its doors to customers in Thrapston if plans submitted to East Northants Council are approved.

The coffee giant wants to open a new branch at 71-75 High Street in the town.

How the new Costa Coffee could look if given the go-ahead

Three separate planning applications have been made to the council for the three units which are vacant and have been unoccupied for more than 10 years.

The applications are for change of use from two vacant retail shops and an office to a mixed coffee shop, internal alterations to include new partition walls and for two illuminated fascias and an illuminated sign to be displayed externally.

Documents submitted as part of the plans state: “This proposal is to change the existing use for the building from an A1/B1 mix to an A1/A3 mix, facilitating its use as a Costa Coffee shop.”

Proposed works for the building include new oak flooring to the customer seating area, new shopfronts, new disabled access ramp and new serving counter.

The documents also state: “It should be noted that the look of Costa Coffee has very much changed in recent years.

“We now fully customise their proposals to suit each building type and the existing features within in.

“As such, items like the original flagstone flooring and central fireplace will remain exposed as a feature within the unit and not simply covered over to achieve a cookie cutter design.”

The plans will be considered by the council’s planning management committee.