Costa Coffee plan for historic Desborough pub

A historic former Desborough pub could be converted into a Costa Coffee branch.

The vacant Kings Arms pub in High Street is the subject of a planning application from Gerrys Offshore Incorporations Limited.

It wants to re-fit the inside of the pub, but as it is a Grade II Listed building it must get consent from Kettering Council.

The company is also seeking consent to erect illuminated Costa Coffee signs outside.

A planning statement read: “Overall we believe the proposals for both the fit-out and the signage will bring subtle but well needed improvements to the aesthetic of the existing building.

“As part of the fit-out works general repairs will also be carried out to the existing windows, doors, and any other external elements found to be in need of repair during construction.

“This application to bring a vacant building back into a suitable condition and achieve an active use should we believe therefore receive full support of the council.”

The building was built as a pub in the 1700s. It was recently put on the market for £395,000.

A decision on the application is expected by February 7 next year.

Costa Coffee have been contacted for a comment.