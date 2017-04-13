Cost-saving management re-structure for Wellingborough Council confirmed

A new management structure for Wellingborough Council which will save the authority £46,000 is now in place.

Wellingborough Council now has a permanent ‘primus inter pares’ management model, with a managing director and two directors.

The directors are replacing the role of chief executive and sharing the responsibilities previously held by this position.

The model was agreed at a full council meeting on Tuesday, following interim arrangements which were put in place last month.

It represents a total cost saving of about £46,000, contributing to the £1.1million saving needed over the coming financial year.

The new management structure, effective from April 12, is Liz Elliott as managing director, head of paid service and Section 151 officer, and Bridget Gamble and Julie Thomas as directors, with Bridget Gamble also appointed as the council’s returning officer and electoral registration officer.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “This structure is a positive and modern approach to local government, which has already been adopted by a number of councils across the country.

“I look forward to working with this new team to put the council’s decisions and vision into place.”

Opposition leader Cllr Andrew Scarborough said: “This decision is extremely important for the future of the council and both the Labour Party and I strongly support the senior officers as they develop this new structure.”