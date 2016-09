Police are appealing for witnesses after corrosive liquid, possibly acid, was thrown over two cars parked in a Corby street.

The vehicles were left parked in Dresden Close, but the owners woke up the following day to find the liquid had been thrown onto the cars’ lights and bonnets.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened between 11.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday (September 3) can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.