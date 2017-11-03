Corby youngster Zak strikes gold in Portugal

A Corby youngster has won two gold medals on the world kickboxing stage.

Zak Campbell, 10, has just returned from the World Kickboxing Council World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal.

He fought competitors from Germany, Spain and England, took the gold medal in the -40kg light contact at Under 13s level and was also a member of the England team which won the team event to give Zak his second gold medal.

Stepping up in weight, he won two bronzes in the -45kg sections, rounding off a great to weekend for the young Corby fighter.

He had trained five days a week after school and at weekends for the past few months in the build-up to the event.

Zak trains under Alex Barrowman at his British Chinese Kickboxing Association (BCKA) club based at Lodge Park Sports Centre.

Next year he has fights lined up in Germany and Northern Ireland and will hope to defend his titles at the 2018 World Championships in Manchester next October.

There was also success for Corby fighters James English (five golds), Stuart Wooton (two golds and three silvers) and coach Marty Baker winning silver and bronze medals in the vets sections.