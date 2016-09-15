Corby workers raise £2,500 for cancer charity with Skegness bike ride

Employees at a Corby firm raised £2,500 for charity by cycling from their office to Skegness.

Twelve staff members at business energy consultants Utility Bidder took on the 73-mile ride to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The team set off early on a cool morning and just over six hours later reached their destination after passing through Stamford, Spalding and Boston to Skegness.

Throughout the early stages of the journey they were hit hard by strong side winds and rain, but as Skegness approached the weather miraculously improved and welcomed them to the east coast in perfect style.

Managing director James Longley said: “We are really proud of everyone who took part over the weekend, the team really stuck together to complete the challenge throughout the rain along the A43.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for all those who took part.”

As corporate partners of Teenage Cancer Trust, the organisation has continued to raise money to help transform the lives of young people with cancer in and around the East Midlands.

Utility Bidder has also been involved in tough mudder challenges, half marathons, bake offs and other activities all to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Its fundraising total has now reached more than £10,000, which enables the Teenage Cancer Trust to educate 2,500 students about the signs of cancer.