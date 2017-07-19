Corby woodland named as one of the UK’s best green spaces again

Have your say

Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods in Corby is flying the flag as one of the UK’s very best green spaces.

The Corby woodland has yet again been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best.

The ancient woodland is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that will receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Located in the heart of Corby, Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods is the UK’s largest ancient woodland and have been around since 800AD.

Parking can be found at the Boating Lake complex in Cottingham Road, Corby.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the sixth consecutive year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

A flag raising ceremony will be organised shortly to celebrate the award.