Corby woman hoping for beginner’s luck as she takes young puppy to Crufts

A dog owner is hoping she and puppy Tatty can impress the judges when they compete at Crufts next month.

Olwen Turns, who runs Cloverleaf Canine Centre in Corby, is busy working with her eight-month-old border collie in preparation for the world famous competition.

Tatty with her mum Faie (black and white) and brother Storm (chocolate and white)

Tatty qualified for Crufts at the Manchester Championship Dog Show in January and will be one of the youngest dogs there, competing in three classes.

The categories are puppy (six to 12 months), junior (puppies aged six to 18 months) and undergraduate for dogs of any age.

Olwen said: “This is the first time I’ve had a dog at Crufts so it’s new and exciting.

“I bred her which makes it even more exciting as she’s from the only litter of puppies I have ever had.”

Olwen said it would be great if they got called out into the final line-up, but with nearly 360 border collies shown at Crufts last year, the competition is set to be tough.

But the pair are in training and attending weekly ringcraft classes where they learn how to show and work in a show ring.

They have also been going to shows in the area to get experience of a show atmosphere, especially events which support local rescue groups including Wellidog and NANNA (Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nurturing and Adoption).

Cloverleaf Canine Centre is a family-owned and run business offering dog day care along with grooming, walking, home visits, house sitting, personal training and behaviour modification rehabilitation.

It is headed up by Olwen, who grew up with family pets and has more than 35 years experience working with animals.

