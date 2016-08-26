Corby woman cashes her final cheque after working at same bank for 55 years

A bank worker has bid a fond farewell to customers and colleagues after working there for more than half a century.

Madeline McAlpine is leaving Natwest in Corby after 55 years, having also worked in the Kettering and Thrapston branches.

Colleagues helped mark the occasion with a celebration last Friday, although Tuesday was her last day in the office.

Madeline from Corby said: “I am 71 so it’s about time I went.

“But I will miss all my work colleagues and the customers especially, I have known a lot of them for a long time.”

She has had various roles during her career, which started at Westminster Bank in 1961 before it merged with National Provincial Bank and later became Natwest, but most recently it has been customer services.

She has worked for 10 managers in this time and seen many changes with banking and technology, including decimalisation.

When she first started work, there were about eight staff.

This rose significantly to about 40 staff in the 1970s and 1980s due to having to process everything, although Madeline says the number of staff has now returned to about eight in the branch as technology has changed and advanced.

But despite all the changes, Madeline said she has always loved her job and will continue to pop into the branch as a customer.