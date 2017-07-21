Corby Urgent Care Centre raised in Parliament

The plight of Corby Urgent Care Centre has been raised in Parliament by the town’s MP.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Tom Pursglove called for reassurance from the clinical commissioning group that the centre will not only be protected but improved.

In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: “Earlier today, I again raised the Corby Urgent Care Centre, on the floor of the House of Commons.

“During a debate on matters to be raised before the Summer Recess, I spoke about the fantastic record that the Urgent Care Centre has, the pressures that it relieves on Kettering General Hospital, and what a valued and hugely important resource this is to our community.

“I also raised my concerns surrounding the ongoing contractual dispute and the conflicting messages that I have received from NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group over the past few months, as well as my repeated attempts to gain some clarity and reassurance from the CCG in the past week, especially surrounding their contingency plans.

“I was also pleased to be able to mention the early efforts of the ‘Save the Corby Urgent Care Centre’ group - which already has an impressive social media following - as well as my cross-party work with Cllr Tom Beattie, the Leader of Corby Borough Council.

“In my speech, I called for urgent reassurance from the CCG that the Centre will not only be protected, but that the quality we are used to will be maintained, along with a commitment to further improvements.

“Furthermore, I again emphasised my willingness to help facilitate dialogue to try and identify a way forward.

“It was good to have the opportunity to raise the concerns that our entire community has on this extremely important issue, on the record, in advance of the summer recess, and local people can rest assured that I will continue to work tirelessly on this issue over the summer months.

“I hope that today’s contribution has helped to lay down a marker as to what our local expectations are.”