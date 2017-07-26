Corby Urgent Care Centre given ‘good’ rating by CQC

Have your say

Health inspectors say Corby’s Urgent Care Centre is good in all areas.

The site in Cottingham Road is currently in the midst of a drawn-out crisis over its future, which is unknown beyond September 30.

But while there is dispute over funding between Corby CCG and the current operators, Lakeside+, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have praised the centre for its performance.

A report published yesterday (Tuesday) found the site was ‘good’ in the five core areas - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led - with elements of outstanding practice.

General manager Lorna Garner said: “It would have been lovely to have been ‘outstanding’ in everything but a ‘good’ is very good.

“When you think about it in the context of healthcare in the area it’s nice to share a good news story with the people of Corby and the surrounding area.

“It must be quite upsetting for patients to hear that services in the area are not rated well.”

Ms Garner heaped praise on the clinical team at the centre and the small back-office team, saying that they wouldn’t be able to function without them.

She added that the report goes to show how important the site’s future is.

She said: “It’s vital that the level of care is maintained.

“Patients can be confident in the standard of care, commissioners can be confident in the standard of care and those here know what a great job they are doing.”

An inspection report by Prof Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice at the CQC, said the centre was well-quipped to meet patients’ needs.

The report said: “There was an open and transparent approach to safety and an effective system in place for reporting and recording significant events.

“Risks to patients were assessed and well managed and the practice sought to continually improve processes, including through escalation processes.

“Staff assessed patients’ needs and delivered care in line with current evidence-based guidance.

“Staff had been trained to provide them with the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment.

“Information about services and how to complain was available and easy to understand.

“Improvements were made to the quality of care as a result of complaints and concerns.

“The centre had good facilities and was well-equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

“There was a clear leadership structure and staff felt supported by management.

“The provider proactively sought feedback from staff and patients, which it acted on.”

To read the report, click here.