Corby town centre pub set for £1.5m hotel expansion

A popular pub in Corby could see its number of hotel rooms more than triple after a £1.5m expansion plan was revealed.

The hotel section of the Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street, part of the Wetherspoon chain, currently has 12 bedrooms.

But the pub giant has submitted plans to convert the upper levels of the adjacent British Heart Foundation shop in a move which would see the bedroom total increase to 42.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon has submitted a planning application to convert the upper levels of a charity shop next to the pub into more hotel rooms.

“The scheme does not affect the charity shop.

“At present the Wetherspoon pub features 12 bedrooms and the company is looking to add a further 30 bedrooms.

“The investment would be in excess of £1.5m and the scheme would create additional jobs too.”

The Saxon Crown opened in 2014 and the plans would also see alterations to the building’s interior and repairs to its exterior.

Mr Gershon added: “The existing hotel has been a great success and that is the reason for Wetherspoon looking to increase the number of rooms.

“We believe the extra rooms would be a benefit to the town.”