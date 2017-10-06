Corby town centre Greggs moves premises

Greggs in Corby town centre has moved – but not far!

The leading food-on-the-go-retailer has relocated from 30 to 34 Corporation Street.

A store spokesman said: “The new shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers and offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience.

“Seating and free Wi-Fi is also available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

“The same friendly shop team from 30 Corporation Street will still be welcoming customers at the relocated shop.

“The shop will offer savouries and sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as a range of confectionery products.”

Shop manager Julie Smart said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop in its new improved location.

“The shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think of the new shop.”

Retail director for Greggs Roisin Currie said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Corby and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable relocated shop.

“This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

Shop opening times are 7am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 3.30pm on Sundays.