Corby Tories elect new leader

The Conservative group on Corby Council have elected a new leader.

Cllr Kevin Watt was elected by Corby’s other Conservative councillors at an election last week, and will take the reins on November 1 after the resignation of Cllr Rob McKellar.

Cllr Watt said: “It is a huge honour to become the leader of the Corby Conservatives.

“My leadership will be all about helping those who are struggling and rewarding those who work hard.

“Corby has much to be proud of, not least the world famous friendliness of its residents.

“My priorities as leader will be delivering decent homes for all, promoting job creation, reducing health inequality and supporting our police force and community wardens in the work they do in keeping Corby safe.

“I would like to thank Rob for the huge amount of hard work and commitment that he gave as leader, particularly around leisure and tourism and in encouraging growth and investment in Corby.

“I certainly have some extremely big shoes to fill.”

Cllr Watt served in the Royal Air Force, leaving to become an IT professional.

While growing up in Corby he went to Lodge Park school, before later raising his own two children in the town.

He worked voluntarily as Secretary of the Lloyds West Neighbourhood Association and remains an active member of many of the “Friends of” groups within Corby.

Cllr McKellar has stepped down to pursue a career opportunity as head of legal practice at a national law firm.

He said: “We have elected an extremely talented and able new leader and I have absolute confidence that Kevin will make a colossal success of the job.

“A huge congratulations to him and I wish him all the very best in the role.

“Kevin has my full and unwavering support, and the whole Conservative group is standing united behind him.”

Cllr McKellar has served as the group’s leader since May 2015 and as a councillor since May 2011.

Cllr David Sims will continue in his role as deputy leader.